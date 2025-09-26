HSFB WEEK 4: Dominant wins & close comebacks for some area teams

BATON ROUGE - Week four of the prep football season got underway Thursday night. Many area teams are opening up district play this week, while others get to play out of district for one more game.

Delhi 8, Southern Lab 46

The Kittens improve to 3-2 on the season after a dominant win over Delhi. Southern Lab seemed to have put this game away early with a 24-0 lead after the first quarter.

Dunham 42, Ascension Catholic 7

Dunham is now 3-1 after picking up a road win over the Bulldogs. Quarterback Elijah Haven finished the night with nearly 400 yards of total offense and six total touchdowns. This is head coach Neil Weiner's 100th win as the head coach of the Tigers.

Madison Prep 53, Glen Oaks 0

The Chargers are now 1-0 in district play after shutting out Glen Oaks. The scoring party started when J'on Profit took a handoff to the house to get an early 8-0 lead. Many more touchdowns were to come for Madison Prep.

Port Allen 16, Helix Mentorship Academy 14

The Pelicans picked up their first win of the season and start 1-0 in their district after a comeback victory over Mentorship. The Sharks seemed to have run away with the win after Christopher McKinley throws a touchdown pass to Kenny Jones for a 14-10 lead. The Pelicans would come back to get the narrow victory.