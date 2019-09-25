How to watch the president's remarks at 3 p.m. on WBRZ, WBRZ+

President Donald Trump is set to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday. His news conference comes a day after Democrats announced impeachment proceedings and hours after the White House released a memo outlining a conversation where the president asked the leader of the Ukraine to work Rudy Giuliani and the U.S. attorney general to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden.

WBRZ will broadcast the president’s remarks live:

Immediately, at 3 p.m., when the president begins on WBRZ Channel 2 and WBRZ +

Additional remarks, questions and answers by the president will be broadcast on WBRZ+

