How to watch the LSU vs McNeese game

LSU will play McNeese at home on Saturday night, and it will not be available on traditional TV channels. It will only be able to be viewed on the SEC Network+ and ESPN+ via their apps.

You can also listen to the LSU Sports Radio Network broadcast for free on the LSU Sports Mobile App, on a computer at LSUsports.net/live, on the flagship radio station Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge, and on all radio network affiliates.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

The following are FAQ on how to watch the game via both streaming services as well as contact information for those fans seeking guidance on how to watch.

Fans seeking guidance for games on SECN+/ESPN+ may be directed to ESPN Customer Care:

Telephone : (888) 549.3776

https://support.espn.com/hc/en us ESPN Fan Support

https://help.espnplus.com/espnplus_hc ESPN + Help Center:

Q: If a game is on ESPN+ or SEC Network+, can I watch it on TV?

A: SEC Network+ and ESPN+ are not television channels, but they are available via the ESPN App on your TV through connected streaming services and devices.

Q: What is the difference between SEC Network and SEC Network+.

A: SEC Network is a live 24-hour television network. SEC Network+ is a complementary digital platform providing hundreds of additional digital only events to fans through the ESPN App on connected devices. SEC Network+ is not a television channel.

Q: What is the difference between SEC Network+ and ESPN+?

A: SEC Network+ is complementary to SEC Network offering exclusive digital events. It is accessible with your TV provider credentials and is available via the ESPN APP on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or espn.com/watch.

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 14.9 million subscribers. ESPN+ requires a standalone subscription separate from your TV provider credentials. It is available to stream through the ESPN App on your favorite connected streaming devices and ESPN.com.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

Q: If a game is airing on both SEC Network+ and ESPN+ simultaneously, where do I watch?

A: Both streams will be available in the ESPN App. SEC Network authenticated subscribers of AT&T TV, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, Xfinity TV, YouTube TV, Vidgo, members of the NCTC, as well as those with access to SEC Network through TV connected devices, can watch the game via SEC Network+. If you do not have access to SEC Network, you can access games via a subscription to ESPN+.

Q: ESPN+ is a paid subscription. Do I have to pay separately to access SEC Network+?

A: No. SEC Network+ is complementary

Q: Will the games on SEC Network+ and ESPN+ look any different?

A: These games will have the same production value as games across all ESPN networks. For games airing simultaneously on SEC Network+ and ESPN+, both feeds will have the same on-air commentators and game coverage.

Q: Am I able to watch the network on my mobile phone or similar device?

A: Yes, SEC Network is available on SECNetwork.com and on connected devices. It is accessible with your TV credentials and can be accessed through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or espn.com/watch via participating providers.

Q: Can I pay to subscribe to SEC Network or SEC Network+ online, Pay-Per-View or via ESPN3 if I can’t get it on TV?

A: No. However, with a cable or satellite subscription you can access the network using your TV credentials through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or via espn.com/watch.