HOW TO WATCH: LSU baseball in elimination game in NCAA Regional

Saturday, June 05 2021
Source: WBRZ - TV
By: Michael R Cauble

The LSU Tiger baseball team is facing elimination in their Eugene Regional as they'll take on Central Connecticut State at 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.  Tiger fans can watch the game televised live on the SEC Network.

Senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard will be LSU’s starting pitcher on Saturday, while Central Connecticut State will counter with senior left-hander Andrew Braun.

The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to play the loser of tonight’s Oregon-Gonzaga game at 5 p.m. CT Sunday. The loser of the LSU-CCSU game will be eliminated from the tournament.

