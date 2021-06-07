HOW TO WATCH: LSU baseball in elimination game in NCAA Regional

The LSU Tiger baseball team is facing elimination in their Eugene Regional as they'll take on Central Connecticut State at 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Tiger fans can watch the game televised live on the SEC Network.

Senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard will be LSU’s starting pitcher on Saturday, while Central Connecticut State will counter with senior left-hander Andrew Braun.

The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to play the loser of tonight’s Oregon-Gonzaga game at 5 p.m. CT Sunday. The loser of the LSU-CCSU game will be eliminated from the tournament.