How to watch, listen to Wednesday news conference on storm situation

BATON ROUGE – A multi-day deluge could bring up to five inches of rain to the Baton Rouge area by next Monday evening as a tropical storm system teeters toward various potential landfalls along the Gulf Coast in the next few days.

Click HERE for an updated weather blog about the situation from WBRZ meteorologists.

The governor is expected to meet with state emergency leaders and address citizens’ heightened concerns over heavy rainfall Wednesday, too. Watch for ongoing live coverage on WBRZ and WBRZ+ Wednesday morning. Breaking news is streamed HERE.

How to watch

WBRZ Channel 2 - morning programming will be interrupted around nine Wednesday morning

WBRZ + - Cox cable channel 11, Eatel 2, streaming live on WBRZ.com, Roku and Facebook Live

WBRZ Facebook page

Talk 107.3 FM, Eagle 98.1 and 100.7 the Tiger on the radio via our Guaranty Media partners

Sandbags were made available in Livingston and East Baton Rouge Tuesday afternoon and the EBR parish government warned it would preventively close flood-prone streets once heavy rain arrived, possibly Friday.

WBRZ forecasters said the ever-changing forecast models is an important reason to stay vigilant and monitor the latest weather reports – daily from five a.m. to nine; Noon-1, 4, 5, 6-7 p.m. and 10 p.m. - 11 p.m. weekdays. Additional updates will be produced at varying times as new forecast models are released on WBRZ+ and Facebook Live.

****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz