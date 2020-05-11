How to watch 2:30 news conference with LA governor Monday about reopening plans

BATON ROUGE – Gov. John Bel Edwards will discuss the state’s ongoing coronavirus fight in a news conference Monday where he will also outline the plans for reopening the state.

The governor’s stay-at-home order is set to expire at the end of the week. He has previously extended earlier deadlines, pushing people to stay at home until May 15. His last extension was met with pushback from many, including Louisiana Republicans in the state legislature who are working to water down the ability to enforce the stay-at-home order.

Louisiana could enter phase 1 of the White House’s reopening guidelines which still limits gatherings to ten people but reopens restaurants and some venues like churches and gyms if strict physical distancing protocols are in place.

