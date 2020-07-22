91°
How to watch 2:30 COVID-19 news conference with governor
BATON ROUGE - The governor will hold a news conference to discuss the coronavirus spread through Louisiana.
The news conference is scheduled for Tuesday (July 21) at 2:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE to watch the news conference streaming live on WBRZ.com.
Watch the news conference on TV on WBRZ Channel 2 and WBRZ Plus, available with an antenna on 2.2 or streaming systems like Roku and Amazon Fire TV. The news conference will also be seen on the WBRZ Channel 2 Facebook page.