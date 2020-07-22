91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

How to watch 2:30 COVID-19 news conference with governor

1 day 3 hours 56 seconds ago Tuesday, July 21 2020 Jul 21, 2020 July 21, 2020 9:38 AM July 21, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The governor will hold a news conference to discuss the coronavirus spread through Louisiana.

The news conference is scheduled for Tuesday (July 21) at 2:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE to watch the news conference streaming live on WBRZ.com

Watch the news conference on TV on WBRZ Channel 2 and WBRZ Plus, available with an antenna on 2.2 or streaming systems like Roku and Amazon Fire TV.  The news conference will also be seen on the WBRZ Channel 2 Facebook page.

Click here for the latest on coronavirus in Louisiana.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days