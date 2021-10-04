79°
How to support Pat's Coats for Kids 2021

Monday, October 04 2021
Channel 2 WBRZ is gearing up for Pat's Coats for Kids, an annual drive to ensure that schoolchildren across the capital area have warm coats to wear during the cold winter months.

Former WBRZ Weatherman and head of Pat's Coats for Kids, Pat Shingleton dropped by WBRZ's Studio Monday morning to let viewers know the coats have been purchased and are ready to be handed out on distribution day.

Shingleton told WBRZ's Ashley Fruge he's been helming the event for years and he recalls a time when people donated used coats to share with children who could use them. But times have changed, Shingleton said, and now brand new coats are purchased to distribute to local children.

Anyone who'd like to support the cause can do so by donating $20 online here.

