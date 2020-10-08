How to prepare for a hurricane, tips from the Governor's Office

BATON ROUGE - In the calm before the storm, residents across south Louisiana are making last minute runs to gas stations and sprints to local grocery stores for hurricane preparations.

Hurricane Delta, a powerful Category 2 hurricane that's rolling towards the Gulf Coast, is expected to make landfall in Louisiana Friday afternoon, around 1 p.m.

During a Wednesday news conference, Governor John Bel Edwards told Louisianans, "What I'm trying to impart to the people of Louisiana is that by the end of the day Thursday, you need to be where you intend to be as you ride out the storm."

"Make sure you have your supplies on hand," the Governor reiterated.

But as Hurricane Delta advances towards Louisiana, some may wonder exactly what they need to do to prepare for the impending severe weather conditions.

Governor Edwards' office has simplified hurricane preparation into a list of items that can be included in a kit or 'go-bag' that one can bring with them should they need to evacuate quickly.

The Governor's team has also created a list of things one can do in the hours leading up to a hurricane's arrival.

Some of those tips are listed below.

Put together a 'go-bag' or supply kit that includes:

-A three to five- day supply of water (one gallon per person per day) and food that won't spoil

-A supply of face coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes due to COVID-19 concerns

-One change of clothing and footwear per person, and one blanket or sleeping bag per person

-A first aid kit that includes at least a three-day supply of your family's prescription medications

-Emergency tools including a battery-powered radio, flashlight and plenty of extra batteries

-An extra set of car keys and a credit card, cash or traveler's checks

-Sanitation supplies

-Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members

-An extra pair of glasses

-Important family documents in a portable, waterproof container

-Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels

-Paper and pencil

-Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

-Infant formula and diapers

-Pet food and water

Before and during a hurricane, communicate with friends and family

Finalize an emergency communications plan with family and co-workers.

Flooding

If flash flooding becomes a problem due to heavy rainfall, never drive on flooded roadways. Refer to @WBRZTraffic on Twitter for road closures and traffic conditions or check out the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s website at www.511la.org.

The Governor’s office shares updates on hurricanes and hurricane relief efforts through its texting system. Citizens can sign up to receive those messages by texting 'HurricaneDelta' to 67283.

For additional information on hurricane preparedness, visit www.getagameplan.org.