How to get a free ride home on New Year's Eve

Tuesday, December 31 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Bess Casserleigh

BATON ROUGE - Whether you're popping bottles or fireworks tonight, a couple businesses want to make sure you don't get popped with a DUI.

The Dudley Debosier lawfirm is offering free Uber rides up to $25 on its website. Just enter your information to get a code. 

However, the free ride only applies if you're leaving from downtown Baton Rouge. 

If you're not leaving from downtown and want to avoid the price-surging expected tonight on Uber, you can schedule your pick up ahead of time from the app. 

Find out how to get your free ride home by clicking here.

