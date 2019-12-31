How to get a free ride home on New Year's Eve

BATON ROUGE - Whether you're popping bottles or fireworks tonight, a couple businesses want to make sure you don't get popped with a DUI.

The Dudley Debosier lawfirm is offering free Uber rides up to $25 on its website. Just enter your information to get a code.

However, the free ride only applies if you're leaving from downtown Baton Rouge.

If you're not leaving from downtown and want to avoid the price-surging expected tonight on Uber, you can schedule your pick up ahead of time from the app.

Find out how to get your free ride home by clicking here.