How to get a free ride home on New Year's Eve
BATON ROUGE - Whether you're popping bottles or fireworks tonight, a couple businesses want to make sure you don't get popped with a DUI.
The Dudley Debosier lawfirm is offering free Uber rides up to $25 on its website. Just enter your information to get a code.
However, the free ride only applies if you're leaving from downtown Baton Rouge.
If you're not leaving from downtown and want to avoid the price-surging expected tonight on Uber, you can schedule your pick up ahead of time from the app.
