How to avoid 'Zoombombers' from hacking your virtual conference

A new trend called "Zoombombing" is hacking into virtual meetings across the country and Attorney General Ashley Moody wants to warn others about the dangers of it.

In a statement released Monday, Moody explained, "Zoombombing occurs when hackers hijack internet video conferences, like those offered by the fast-growing platform Zoom."

“These hackers often present inappropriate, offensive material or otherwise disrupt the conference,” Moody said.

While continuing to practice social distancing, several agencies and businesses are using technology to hold important meetings. Children are vulnerable to this hack as many students have switched to online classes due to the novel coronavirus.

To increase privacy and guard against Zoombombing:

Create separate passwords for each virtual meeting

Establish a Zoom waiting room for meeting participants

Lock down the meeting once everyone invited to attend has joined

Do not publicly post meeting links on social media or any other public platform

Zoom also offers privacy settings to provide hosts an additional level of protection.

To enable the extra security features, hosts should click on the settings menu, scroll down to “screen sharing,” find “who can share?” Then click on “host only.”

Finally, the user should save the changes. After saving the new preferences, subsequent meetings should enact these enhanced privacy features by default.

For more Zoom security tips, click here.