How Skip Bertman's baseball teams dominated the 90s

By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE- LSU Baseball was the team of the decade, winning 4 National Titles in the 90s before ringing in the new millennium with Skip Bertman's 5th championship.

"To me, accountability, primary. I mean, no matter who you were, you had to be accountable. Criticism was they learned criticism was good," said Bertman. "You don't get criticized me as they don't care, you know. Nobody cares. We want to make a mess. Not only we had a go to Omaha, we had to win, and pretty soon they realize that even though it had never been done before. They're always, we can do this."

Check out part two of our sit down with legendary Coach Skip Bertman above ahead of ESPN's upcoming documentary 'Hold The Rope' which is set to air on the SEC Network on Monday.

