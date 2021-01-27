55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

How sitting out turned Scotlandville's Emareyon McDonald's into a star

1 hour 7 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, January 27 2021 Jan 27, 2021 January 27, 2021 6:54 PM January 27, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

BATON ROUGE- Scotlandville guard Emareyon McDonald is taking advantage of every opportunity to get on the floor that he can.

After having to sit out due to transfer rules, McDonald is averaging 19 points per game and has led the Hornets to a 17-3 record.

Learn more about Emareyon's story above.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days