55°
Latest Weather Blog
How sitting out turned Scotlandville's Emareyon McDonald's into a star
BATON ROUGE- Scotlandville guard Emareyon McDonald is taking advantage of every opportunity to get on the floor that he can.
After having to sit out due to transfer rules, McDonald is averaging 19 points per game and has led the Hornets to a 17-3 record.
Learn more about Emareyon's story above.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Entergy customers concerned about high January bills after meter switch
-
LSU 'shocked' by death of doctor taken hostage in Texas
-
Friends, colleagues reflect on Steve Carter's impact in and out of politics
-
Million dollar delay? Payment paused amid questions over road construction delay costs
-
'I was completely underwater': First responders credited with saving family from submerged...
Sports Video
-
How being forced to sit out turned Scotlandville's Emareyon McDonald's into a...
-
LSU releases 2021 fall football schedule
-
Madison Prep knocks off another ranked opponent with win over Zachary
-
Donaldsonville women's basketball snaps Walker's 16-game win streak
-
Madison Prep hands Carver first loss of season in blowout win