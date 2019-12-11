How sad, Baton Rouge: Vandals deface week-old shiny sculpture in downtown

BATON ROUGE – Not a week since city leaders unveiled a shiny art installation along the Mississippi River in downtown, public works crews will be assigned to remove graffiti painted on the object overnight.

By sunup Wednesday, the graffiti was evident: Someone used spray paint to “tag” the concrete base and glass railing area of the sculpture that overlooks the river.

The crews are scheduled to clean the graffiti Thursday (12/12).

It was just last week, on Friday, when the sculpture was unveiled at sunset. Designed by an artist in California on behalf of the Baton Rouge Rotary club, the 20-foot by 14-foot sculpture is made of an inner sphere surrounded by a ring of partial spheres and plays music based on the flow of the river.

JUST IN: Vandals strike, tagging the new sculpture gifted to @TheCityofBR by the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/iJGcPEbnMT — Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) December 11, 2019

In dedicating it last week, city officials said the artwork – the first commissioned piece for the city in 30 years – was to honor people’s “‘can do’ spirit who believe in bettering our community and are certainly proud of such a unique gift to the city.”

Downtown Development officials said after seeing the graffiti, they are hastily working to install security cameras in the area.

