80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

How Lloyd Cushenberry went from LSU's last commit to the NFL

1 hour 54 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 April 24, 2020 5:52 PM April 24, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

BATON ROUGE-Former LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry has a chance to hear his name called and Friday evening during the 2nd and 3rd round of the NFL draft. 

Sports2's Reggie Chatman caught up with him ahead of the draft as Cushenberry talks about his journey from being the last person in LSU's signing class in 2016 to a NFL draft pick. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days