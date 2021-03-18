How Javonte Smart is leading the way for kids in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE- LSU point guard Javonte Smart's self described dawg mentality comes from his Baton Rouge roots and his time at Scotlandville high school.

"When he starts barking, uh oh. It's Javonte Smart time," said Smart's high school head coach Carlos Sample." We try to set that standard here. Hard work beats talent if talent doesn't beat hard work. He's someone who has talent and works hard."

That combination is something that helped the now LSU junior win three state championships and three Louisiana high school player of the year trophies while at Scotlandville.

As he prepares for the 2021 NCAA Tournament, Smart continues to represent his community and shows the kids coming behind him that they can make it.

Watch the full story above.

