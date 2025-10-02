'How did it escalate to a confrontation?': Family with questions about LSP-involved shooting

ST. AMANT - The family of 34-year-old Brandon Nicholas, the man shot and killed by Louisiana State Police on Tuesday morning, is calling for the release of footage related to his death as well as accountability from LSP.

On Tuesday, the Investigative Unit shared scanner recordings of the St. Amant traffic stop that ended in the death of Nicholas.

Nicholas' stepfather Dr. Ronnie Knox told WBRZ on Wednesday the timeline of his stepson's death is confusing and leaves many questions.

"The scanner says, she radios that he was shot. If that quickly, it escalated to an altercation in three minutes, but it never says why she stopped him?", Knox asked.

LSP reported Nicholas got into an altercation with a trooper before the shooting. Knox said he wants to know what kind of altercation.

"How did it escalate to a confrontation? Was he in the car when the confrontation started or was he out of the car? That we don't know," he said.

The family is also unsure as to why Nicholas was in St. Amant at 2 a.m. and why he would have been pulled over.

"To the people, why was he in that area? Was it a crime he was in St. Amant at that time? Last time I checked, this was America. I'm free to go wherever I choose, when I choose, how I choose," Knox said.

Nicholas' sister, Hailey Knox, said she did not get to say goodbye to her brother.

"I just wish that I had like one more day or so to talk to him and ask you know, hang out with him, and say that I love you and all the other stuff. I just didn't get the chance," she said.

The family also said they have yet to see Nicholas' body, as they are waiting for an autopsy report. They added that they want the full release of any video related to the death of Nicholas.

"I keep asking, why can't we see the body? I don't care how gruesome. I will see that body before he is embalmed. Because you're not dealing with just any body," Knox said.