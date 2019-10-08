66°
Hoverboards banned on NYC transit system
NEW YORK - The MTA has banned hoverboards from the New York City transit system for safety reasons.
Transit officials announced Wednesday that riders will not be allowed to bring the two-wheeled motorized devices on buses, subway platforms and trains, the Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad and the Staten Island Railway.
Officials say the ban is being issued because the lithium battery devices are a fire risk. MTA board Vice Chairman Fernando Ferrer says, "Certainly, you don't want anything like that in a crowded subway car."
The MTA will launch an ad campaign reminding riders of the ban.
