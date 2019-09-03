90°
Houston police say 5-year-old girl's body was left in closet for days

Tuesday, September 03 2019
Source: KTRK
By: Associated Press, WBRZ Staff
Photo: KTRK
HOUSTON (AP) - Police say the body of a 5-year-old girl was in a closet in a Houston apartment for days before she was discovered by relatives.
  
Police said Sierra Patino was found dead Monday, but her cause of death was unclear. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
  
Police say her mother, Priscilla Torres, was there when officers arrived. KTRK reports she was arrested Tuesday on one count of tampering with evidence. More charges are possible.
  
Lt. Larry Crowson says it's troubling that the body was apparently in the closet for days, regardless of whether her death was accidental or intentional.

