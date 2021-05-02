Houston police investigating body found in ditch

78°
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Daily Advent

HOUSTON, Tx. - Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch Saturday.

The body was discovered around 3 a.m. in a suburb east of downtown Houston. According to authorities, the victim appears to be a Hispanic woman about 30-40 years old, with multiple tattoos.

Police say they found signs of trauma, but they are still working to determine an exact cause of death. The victim's body has been transported to the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

