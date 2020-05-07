Latest Weather Blog
Houston police capture man accused of slaying three in drug-related killing spree
HOUSTON - Texas authorities have captured a man accused of slaying three men in less than an hour at separate locations.
According to ABC News, 35-year-old Joshua Kelsey was taken into custody by Houston Police at about 4 a.m. after using a stolen car to flee the scene of the first murder.
UPDATE #2: Following a short vehicle pursuit on the southeast side of the city, Kelsey was taken into custody about 4 am while driving the stolen Kia.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 7, 2020
Kelsey is now being questioned by homicide detectives. We’ll provide further updates as info becomes available. #hounews https://t.co/UMkaPxT1IC
According to Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner, the murders appear to be drug-related.
The first shooting took place around 8:15 p.m., Wednesday and left one man dead and another person injured.
Finner said the gunman then forced his way into a home and fatally shot a 60-year-old man.
Kelsey was described by police as a suspect in the slayings, but no charges were announced as of early Thursday.
“Kelsey is now being questioned by homicide detectives,” the post said.
Names of the dead and additional details related to the shootings weren't immediately released.
