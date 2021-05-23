73°
Houston man finds body in ditch after hearing dogs bark, authorities say
HOUSTON, Tx. - A man found a body in a ditch Saturday morning after he heard dogs barking and went to investigate.
The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. in a suburban neighborhood. The barking continued for 10 minutes straight before the man began to look around, according to the Houston Police Department.
The investigation is ongoing.
