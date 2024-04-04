67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Houston child found in Baton Rouge following Amber Alert

30 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, April 04 2024 Apr 4, 2024 April 04, 2024 10:28 AM April 04, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A 23-month-old boy was found safe in the Baton Rouge area after a Houston-based Amber Alert was issued. 

The alert for the boy was issued by the Harris County Precinct 6 Constable's Office after he was last seen Tuesday around 6 p.m. near the I-45 North Freeway.

The Amber Alert was canceled Thursday morning after he was found in Baton Rouge, Houston's ABC-affiliate KTRK reported. Harris County Precinct 6 said a suspect was being held in Louisiana on a warrant and is awaiting transfer to Harris County.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days