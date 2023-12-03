70°
Latest Weather Blog
Houston announces hire of Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz
NEW ORLEANS - After bringing the Green Wave to back-to-back conference title appearances, Tulane's head football coach Willie Fritz is leaving for the University of Houston, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Fritz, who had been the Tulane head coach since 2016, went 54-47 in his time there, including a 12-2 season in 2022-23 in which the Green Wave won the American Athletic Conference and defeated USC and Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams in the Cotton Bowl.
Trending News
Tulane lost to SMU 26-14 in their bid to win back-to-back conference titles after their second consecutive 11-win regular season, and now face the loss of the head coach who rebuilt and led their program for seven years.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
At least one dead in chaos at Port Hudson gathering
-
Cyclist struck and killed in hit-and-run off Airline Highway Saturday morning
-
Broadmoor Christmas parade rolled through neighborhood Saturday
-
Holiday Express on schedule to arrive in Gonzales Thursday; road closures announced
-
Tenants ask apartment management to make significant changes, address mold