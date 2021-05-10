Housing teen accused of murder is costing parish hundreds, authorities say

PORT ALLEN - It's costing West Baton Rouge Parish hundreds of dollars to keep a 14-year-old accused of second-degree murder in custody.

The teenager was arrested about a week ago for the murder of 15-year-old Jazzimane Woods at an apartment complex.

"There's not a facility in the state of Louisiana that would provide a bed for him, so we had to take him out state," District Attorney Tony Clayton said.

Clayton would not say where the teenager is being housed, but it's costing the parish between $300 to $400 a day to keep the suspect in custody.

"He had to show up in court today. I had to send a guy to go pick him up. It's a five or six hour drive to pick him up and 5 or 6 hours to take him back," Clayton said.

The district attorney says it could be up to a year before the teenager is brought to trial. His attorneys want him released and sent home with an ankle monitor, but Clayton says that won't happen on his watch.

"It appears they are getting younger and younger, creating these violent crimes, and I'm not in a position to send them home when they are accused of a crime of murder," Clayton said.



Clayton says it's time for state lawmakers to come up with a plan and funding to build a facility where juveniles can be held while waiting to go to trial.