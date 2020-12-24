House to return to session Monday, and vote to override President's veto of COVID Relief bill

WASHINGTON - Federal lawmakers will meet again after Christmas to decide whether they want to move forward with a proposed COVID Relief bill that President Trump rejected earlier this week.

The House will return to session Monday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. (EST) to vote to override the president's veto.

.@POTUS's Veto of the NDAA read on the House floor, "I am returning, without my approval, H.R. 6395, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 (the 'Act')."



The House will return to session Mon, Dec. 28 at 2pm ET to vote to override the president's veto. pic.twitter.com/xqSXjoOXO6 — CSPAN (@cspan) December 24, 2020

According to The Associated Press, House Republicans shot down a Democratic bid on Thursday to pass President Donald Trump’s demand for $2,000 direct payments to most Americans before signing a long-overdue COVID-19 relief bill.

The clash came as the Democratic-controlled chamber convened for a pro forma session scheduled in anticipation of a smooth Washington landing for the massive, year-end legislative package, which folds together a $1.4 trillion government-wide spending with the hard-fought COVID-19 package and dozens of unrelated but bipartisan bills.

Thursday’s unusual 12-minute House session session instead morphed into unconvincing theater in response to President Trump’s veto musings about the package, which was negotiated by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Trump’s behalf. Rep. Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 House Democrat, sought the unanimous approval of all House members to pass the bill, but GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, who was not present in the nearly-empty chamber, denied his approval and the effort fizzled.

The push for bigger payments to Americans drew rare common cause between Trump and some of the most liberal members of Congress. Pelosi and Democrats said they fought for the higher stipends during protracted negotiations only to settle on the lower number when Republicans refused.

On the other side of the issue, Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, earlier said that “Trump needs to sign the bill to help people and keep the government open,” and Congress would step up for more aid after.

The Senate cleared the huge relief package by a 92-6 vote after the House approved it by 359-53. Those votes totals would be enough to override a veto should Trump decide to take that step.

Biden applauded lawmakers for their work. He described the package as far from perfect, “but it does provide vital relief at a critical time.”

He also said more relief would be needed in the months ahead.