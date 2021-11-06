House to consider longer waiting period for abortion in La.

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana women would have to wait 72 hours for an abortion if state lawmakers agree to a proposal that sailed through the House health committee.



The bill would lengthen the current 24-hour waiting period by another two days, with an exception for women who live 150 miles from the nearest abortion clinic.



Five other states have similar waiting periods.



The bipartisan House Health and Welfare Committee sent the measure by its chairman, Republican Rep. Frank Hoffmann, to the full House without objection Wednesday.



Supporters say the longer waiting period would give women more time to consider alternatives to abortion. Opponents, who didn't speak in the hearing, describe it as another roadblock to a legal procedure.



The health committee also advanced a measure to toughen qualifications for doctors who perform abortions.