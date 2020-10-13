House supports proposal to hamper enforcement of Gov. Edwards' anti-COVID measures

During a Monday session, the Louisiana House supported the approval of a resolution that would stop the state Fire Marshal from enforcing the Governor's mandates related to COVID-safety, The Advocate reports.

The proposal, House Concurrent Resolution 13, would go in effect after the completion of the special session and would remain in effect for 60 days.

The special session is set to end on October 27.

The proposed resolution found support with a 62-33 vote and similar resolutions targeting the state Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control as well as the Louisiana Department of Health are expected to be created.

While the state Fire Marshal doesn't typically step in and close down businesses that violate the governor's orders, it has visited about 700 businesses to check for violations and implement a three-strike system where, after three violations, business owners face criminal misdemeanor charges, according to The Advocate.

The state Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control and the Louisiana Department of Health will likely be named in forthcoming resolutions because they both issue penalties, which can range from the suspension of alcohol licenses to orders to close.

Under Governor Edwards' current COVID-related orders, which Republican lawmakers are currently attempting to curb, Louisiana will remain in Phase 3 of the coronavirus reopening process until at least early November.

Under this aspect of Phase 3, masks are required and many Louisiana businesses and restaurants are able to operate at 75% capacity.

Republican lawmaker have been outspoken in regards to the Governor's coronavirus-related decisions, saying they'd like to play a larger role in the decision-making process.

According to The Advocate, House and Senate leaders are having private talks with Edwards in hopes of reaching agreement on a plan that would allow more input from lawmakers.