House spurns bill to set minimum marriage age in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Louisiana House refused to set a minimum age to marry in the state, an idea that drew strong opposition from the chamber's conservatives.



The Senate crafted a bill barring anyone under 16 years old from being able to marry.



The House refused that idea, instead rewriting the legislation to continue requiring parental consent for anyone under 18 to marry. A judicial review process would be required before anyone under 16 years old could get married.



The House voted 66-28 Sunday for the rewritten version.



Supporters of setting a strict minimum age hope they can rework the bill in the final days of session. They call it a child protection measure.



Opponents of a minimum age touted marriage benefits and said they don't want to prohibit pregnant teenagers from marrying.