House Republicans refuse $39M increase for Louisiana schools
BATON ROUGE (AP) - House Republicans blocked passage of a $3.8 billion Louisiana public school financing formula, supporting its teacher pay raises but objecting to a separate boost for school districts.
On a party-line vote Tuesday, the House Education Committee refused the proposal submitted by Louisiana's top school board for next year. Instead, lawmakers asked the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to remove $39 million of the $140 million increase.
Gov. John Bel Edwards recommended the spending hikes.
House Republicans say they back $101 million in pay raises: $1,000 for teachers and $500 for support staff such as cafeteria workers and bus drivers. But they objected to including an extra $39 million for district block grants, questioning whether Louisiana can afford it.
Lawmakers can support or reject the formula, but cannot change it.
