House records enough votes to impeach President Trump

11 hours 29 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, January 13 2021 Jan 13, 2021 January 13, 2021 7:13 AM January 13, 2021 in Top Story
Source: Associated Press
By: WBRZ Staff

A majority of the U.S. House has voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, just a week after he encouraged loyalists to “fight like hell” against election results and a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The House vote on an article of impeachment for incitement of insurrection was still underway Wednesday, but the Democratic-led House had secured enough votes to impeach Trump. Some Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach the president.

Here is how Louisiana's representatives voted on the resolution.

-Garret Graves (R) - No

-Clay Higgins (R) - No 

-Mike Johnson (R) - No

-Cedric Richmond (D) - Yes

-Steve Scalise (R) - No

During debate before the vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked Republicans and Democrats to “search their souls.” Trump is the first American president to be impeached twice.

The impeachment proceedings came one week after a violent, pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol, sending lawmakers into hiding and revealing the fragility of the nation’s history of peaceful transfers of power. Five people died.

Trump has taken no responsibility for the riot.

