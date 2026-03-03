House raided on Main Street as police search for suspect connected to shooting

BATON ROUGE - A house on Main Street and Gottlieb Street was raided Tuesday as police officials searched for a man wanted in connection with a shooting.

The Baton Rouge Police Department was on scene alongside the U.S. Marshals as they searched for Percy Heard, who is wanted in a February shooting on Sycamore Street.

An arrest warrant said people in a white Lexus followed the victims to their residence on Sycamore Street and began shooting. One of the victims returned fire as the suspects got back into the Lexus and fled the scene; the driver of the Lexus then crashed into a tree nearby and the three people in the car fled the scene. No one was injured in the shooting.

A window was shot out of the home on Main Street and a drone flew into the building. Officials detained two people on the scene on Tuesday, but Heard has not been found or arrested at this time.

Heard is wanted for principal to attempted first-degree murder, principal to illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.

He had a 2024 conviction for manslaughter; The Advocate reported he was arrested for the murder of Marshall Larks when he was 15.