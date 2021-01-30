Latest Weather Blog
House passes bill expanding use of cannabis oil, heads back to Senate
BATON ROUGE - The State House of Representatives approved a bill that would expand the legal use of cannabis oil. The bill now heads back to the Senate.
Lawmakers made cannabis oil legal in 2015 but only for certain diseases. There has been a push this session to expand the law to include other conditions, specifically those seizure-related. Katie Corkern has been one of the main advocates of the use of cannabis oil. She believes it could give her son, Connor, a better quality-of-life and replace medications she calls "dangerous".
Cannabis oil is a component of marijuana that contains low-levels of the drug THC that causes the "high" feeling.
The issue has been contentious throughout this session. A previous bill failed but was brought back up. The Senate will now consider changes made in the House. If the bill passes there, it heads to the Governor's desk for final approval.
While lawmakers approved cannabis oil previously, no one in Louisiana can use it legally right now. Lawmakers are still sorting out how to regulate it.
