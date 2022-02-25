Latest Weather Blog
House passes bill aimed at bringing more guns to schools
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana schools would no longer be gun-free zones under a measure that won approval in the House.
After a heated debate, lawmakers voted 59-36 Wednesday for a bill that would allow visitors with concealed carry permits to carry guns on school campuses.
Republican Rep. Blake Miguez's bill doesn't allow teachers or school employees to carry firearms and lets schools prohibit firearms from their facilities. His proposal moves to the Senate for debate.
The measure was met with fierce criticism from Democratic lawmakers who argued guns at schools would inevitably lead to more school shootings.
Lawmakers have grappled with gun regulations all session following a shooting at a Florida high school where 17 people were killed. Miguez's bill is one of the only proposals to advance.
