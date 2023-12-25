House party turns into murder scene in Ascension Parish overnight

GONZALES – A man was shot and killed at a large house party in Ascension Parish overnight when groups of people from out of town showed up and two started fighting.

Joshua Harris, 19, of Thibodaux, was arrested for the shooting death of Jerrod Brown, 25, also of Thibodaux. Deputies said bus loads of people from Lafourche, Terrebonne and Assumption showed up at the party on Superior Wood Avenue after midnight Saturday when a fight started between Brown and a girl. The girl's brother, Harris, got involved and opened fire with two guns, killing Brown, deputies said in a news release Saturday.

Harris was arrested after fleeing back to Thibodaux. As of Saturday morning, he had been returned to Ascension Parish where he was booked into jail on charges of second-degree murder, illegal discharge of a weapon, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Harris has a lengthy criminal history with charges stemming from attempted second-degree murder, obscenity, armed robbery, aggravated second-degree battery, and simple robbery. Harris is currently on probation until July 2021.

More charges may be pending as this case is still under investigation.

