Latest Weather Blog
House on Highland Road was scene of shooting and Saturday house fire
BATON ROUGE - Twice in three months, a house on Highland Road has been draped in yellow caution tape after a 67-year-old man was previously shot on the front porch, and then Saturday when the house caught fire.
The house is located at the corner of East Buchanan Street and Highland Road, and the Baton Rouge Fire Department says the house was vacant and became engulfed in flames around 7:00 a.m.
Squatters had apparently occupied the house, but the home's gas and electricity were not connected at the time of the fire.
"I went out there and saw the damage to the home," District Attorney Hillar Moore said. "It seems to be intentionally set for whatever reason."
The fire department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Pam Jones and Frances Howard spoke to WBRZ at the end of July after their family member, Michael Anderson, was shot on the front porch.
"It's just been horrific," Jones said.
Trending News
The house where Anderson was killed is across the street from A.M. Food Mart. In five years, the Baton Rouge Police Department has responded to more than 250 incidents, including murders, with BRPD's Second District precinct is 500 feet away.
"This affects a lot of people's lives," Moore said.
That's why Moore is trying to get the business declared as a nuisance, which could close it for up to five years or come to some kind of resolution, but a decision like that is ultimately up to a judge.
Police have not announced any arrests in Anderson's death, and the District Attorney's Office is awaiting a trial date for the lawsuit.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Work ramps up on next phase of Intracoastal Bridge replacement in Port...
-
Nearly 100-year-old building gets makeover as part of mayor's plan for downtown...
-
Alleged drug dealer with gun, another man with weapon arrested at Southern...
-
Three people dead in plane crash in Lafayette Parish
-
Funeral arrangements announced for barber killed in shooting over tattoo disagreement
Sports Video
-
Week 7 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
Students react to firing of Terrence Graves as Southern University football head...
-
WATCH: Southern interim coach Fred McNair speaks to media for first time...
-
Southern University head coach Terrence Graves fired after 1-6 start to Jaguars'...
-
LSU drops 10 spots in AP Top 25 Poll after loss to...