House off Highland Road set on fire for third time in less than a year

BATON ROUGE - Officials say they were called to another fire at a vacant house that has now been set on fire three times since May.

Early Thursday morning, the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on West Johnson Street, which is just off Highland Road in Old South Baton Rouge.

Firefighters say they arrived on scene around 5 a.m., finding the home engulfed in flames. They worked quickly to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent homes and had the blaze under control in less than a half-hour.

The home was considered a total loss, amounting to $40,000 in damages.

This marks the third time the vacant home has been set on fire since May of 2019, when the same home was set ablaze twice in one week.

The dangerous incident did not result in any injuries. Investigators say they suspect that this fire was caused by an arsonist in addition to the two previous fires at this location.