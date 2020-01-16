76°
House managers reading articles of impeachment

1 hour 14 minutes ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 January 16, 2020 11:23 AM January 16, 2020 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

The seven House Democrats serving as impeachment managers are in the Senate, reading the articles of impeachment aloud.

This marks the official start of the Senate impeachment trial. 

CNN states, "Today is mostly procedural. We don't expect the trial to begin in earnest until next week."

You can read along here.

