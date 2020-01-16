76°
House managers reading articles of impeachment
The seven House Democrats serving as impeachment managers are in the Senate, reading the articles of impeachment aloud.
This marks the official start of the Senate impeachment trial.
CNN states, "Today is mostly procedural. We don't expect the trial to begin in earnest until next week."
You can read along here.
