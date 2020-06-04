House lawmakers resist giving some ex-felons voting rights

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana lawmakers have voiced their opposition to restoring voting rights of more than 70,000 ex-felons who are on probation or parole.



A House committee Wednesday rejected one such proposal and convinced a lawmaker to delay action on a similar bill until next week while considering changes.



Democratic Rep. Patricia Smith pulled her proposal from a vote after her colleagues expressed concern about giving the right back to people who have been on parole or probation for five years.



Republican Rep. John Schroder said he can't support a bill that applies to all ex-felons without taking into account their crimes. He told Smith he'd work with her to tweak the proposal.



Minutes later, the committee voted 5-2 against a bill that would have allowed the public to vote on the issue.