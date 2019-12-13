50°
House GOP leader blocks Governor Edwards' attempt to boost Louisiana's income forecast
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's income forecasting battles are continuing into Gov. John Bel Edwards' next four-year term.
The House's Republican budget committee chairman Cameron Henry refused Thursday to boost the state's revenue projections as sought by the Democratic Edwards administration.
Henry says the state faces too much financial uncertainty.
The three other members sought to increase this year's forecast by $170 million and next year's by $103 million.
But decisions by the conference must be unanimous.
Henry's refusal of the changes gives Edwards less money to include in his budget proposal for next year.
