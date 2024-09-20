93°
Latest Weather Blog
House fire reported off North Ardenwood Drive
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to an active house fire early Friday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire was happening on Woodvine Avenue off North Ardenwood Drive. Pictures from the scene showed the roof of the home caving in from the damage.
There was no immediate word on whether there were any injuries. This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ponchatoula school officials respond to reports of 'bat infestation' causing foul smells
-
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on I-10
-
Man arrested on murder charges related to fatal shooting outside of Uncle...
-
House rejects temporary funding bill to avoid government shutdown
-
Fire fighters save dog from Quebec Drive house fire