93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

House fire reported off North Ardenwood Drive

1 hour 6 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, September 20 2024 Sep 20, 2024 September 20, 2024 1:19 PM September 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to an active house fire early Friday afternoon. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire was happening on Woodvine Avenue off North Ardenwood Drive. Pictures from the scene showed the roof of the home caving in from the damage. 

There was no immediate word on whether there were any injuries. This is a developing story. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days