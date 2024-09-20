House fire reported off North Ardenwood Drive; house considered total loss

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to an active house fire early Friday afternoon that resulted in a total loss of the home.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire was happening on Woodvine Avenue off North Ardenwood Drive. Pictures from the scene showed the roof of the home caving in from the damage.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said 50% of the house was destroyed by fire and the rest suffered major smoke damage.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. BRFD said two adults and three children have been displaced. The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.