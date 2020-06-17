Latest Weather Blog
House fire on Sycamore Street causes extensive damage, firefighters investigate
BATON ROUGE - Early Wednesday morning, Baton Rouge Firefighters wrestled with a blaze that threatened to destroy a home in north Baton Rouge.
The house fire broke out shortly after 1 a.m. at a residence within the 5300 block of Sycamore Street.
The home's two occupants were able to escape unharmed after a neighbor got their attention, warning them that their house was on fire.
Firefighters say when they arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.
Their battle with the blaze continued for just over thirty minutes.
No one was injured during the dangerous incident, but the home sustained severe damage amounting to a $30,000 loss.
An initial investigation by firefighters revealed the blaze most likely started in or near a vehicle parked near the house.
At this time, officials say the cause of the fire remains undetermined and the incident is still under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Terry Dorsey, accused of arson, due in court Wednesday
-
Communities to decide on fate of statues featuring proponents of slavery/racism
-
29 police cadets currently training to become BRPD officers
-
Council votes to remove Confederate statue outside old courthouse in Plaquemine
-
Chief Payne: One person shot in Plaquemine Tuesday evening near historic locks,...