House fire on Sycamore Street causes extensive damage, firefighters investigate

BATON ROUGE - Early Wednesday morning, Baton Rouge Firefighters wrestled with a blaze that threatened to destroy a home in north Baton Rouge.

The house fire broke out shortly after 1 a.m. at a residence within the 5300 block of Sycamore Street.

The home's two occupants were able to escape unharmed after a neighbor got their attention, warning them that their house was on fire.

Firefighters say when they arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

Their battle with the blaze continued for just over thirty minutes.

No one was injured during the dangerous incident, but the home sustained severe damage amounting to a $30,000 loss.

An initial investigation by firefighters revealed the blaze most likely started in or near a vehicle parked near the house.

At this time, officials say the cause of the fire remains undetermined and the incident is still under investigation.