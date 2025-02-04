70°
House fire on Saint Gerard Avenue started from unattended pot on stove results in displaced resident

BATON ROUGE - One person was displaced after their house caught fire on Saint Gerard Avenue, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

BRFD says the fire broke out due to an unattended pot left on the stove. The resident and their dog made it safely outside by the time fire officials made it to the scene.

The fire was managed to be contained to the kitchen, but the rest of the home suffered significant smoke damage.

