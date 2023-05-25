73°
House fire on Napoleon Street displaces two residents
BATON ROUGE - A house fire started in the kitchen of a home and displaced two residents Wednesday evening.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire started around 6 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Napoleon Street. Firefighters found flames on the back wall of the kitchen spreading to the attic. The rest of the home had heavy smoke and water damage.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The home's two residents were inside at the time of the fire but were able to escape safely. The Red Cross was called to help the two.
