77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

House fire on Napoleon Street displaces two residents

2 hours 55 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, May 25 2023 May 25, 2023 May 25, 2023 7:47 AM May 25, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A house fire started in the kitchen of a home and displaced two residents Wednesday evening. 

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire started around 6 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Napoleon Street. Firefighters found flames on the back wall of the kitchen spreading to the attic. The rest of the home had heavy smoke and water damage. 

Trending News

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The home's two residents were inside at the time of the fire but were able to escape safely. The Red Cross was called to help the two. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days