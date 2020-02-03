65°
House fire on N. Acadian near Baton Rouge General in Mid City
BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are responding to a house fire on N. Acadian and North St. near Baton Rouge General in Mid City.
Our crew on scene was told there was no one inside the home.
Details so far is limited and the investigation is on going.
This is an developing story.
