64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

House fire on N. Acadian near Baton Rouge General in Mid City

1 hour 29 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, February 03 2020 Feb 3, 2020 February 03, 2020 10:53 PM February 03, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are responding to a house fire on N. Acadian and North St. near Baton Rouge General in Mid City.

Our crew on scene was told there was no one inside the home.

Details so far is limited and the investigation is on going.

This is an developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days