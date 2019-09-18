74°
House fire on Jefferson Ave. ruled as arson, officials investigating
BATON ROUGE - Fire officials say an overnight house fire has been ruled as arson.
The fire was reported around 2 a.m. at a home on Jefferson Avenue near N. 48th Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find flames coming from the vacant home.
Around 2:14 a.m., the fire was considered under control. The home received heavy fire and smoke damage.
Anyone with information about the fire can call Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators at 225-354-1419.
