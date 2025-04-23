74°
House fire on Fox Run Avenue displaces two; no connection so far to Friday fire on same street
BATON ROUGE - Two people were displaced after a house fire on Fox Run Avenue, Baton Rouge Fire Department officials said.
No injuries resulted from the fire and the fire is out, officials said. Another fire took place on the same street April 18, although officials say there is no connection between the fires thus far.
The fire is under investigation.
